Boston Welcomes First Baby of 2017 at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center | NECN
Kennedy Lynn Schmitt came into the world at 12:01 a.m.

By Melissa Buja

    Schmitt family

    Boston welcomed its first baby of 2017 early Sunday morning at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

    Kennedy Lynn Schmitt was born at 12:01 a.m. to proud parents Julia and Will Schmitt of Brookline.

    Hospital officials said the healthy baby girl weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces, and measured 19 1/4 inches in length.

    The first baby of 2017 born in Worcester, Massachusetts, was born to mom Ashlie Hernandez. The little boy came into the world at 1:36 a.m. at UMass Memorial Medical Center and weighed in at 7 pounds 15 ounces.

    Published 33 minutes ago

