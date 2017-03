Tuesday's snowstorm has already dropped several inches of snow on some New England communities, and it's just getting started.

As of 10 a.m., some areas of Connecticut had already received half a foot of snow, while 4 inches was the high water mark for Massachusetts.

Here's a look at how much snow some other areas have received:

CONNECTICUT

HARTFORD COUNTY

FARMINGTON 6.5

SOUTHINGTON 6.1

WEATOGUE 5.8

NEW BRITAIN 5.8

GLASTONBURY 5.3

GRANBY 5.0

AVON 5.0

WETHERSFIELD 4.5

ENFIELD 4.3

CANTON 4.0

MANCHESTER 4.0

WINDSOR LOCKS 3.9

TOLLAND COUNTY

ELLINGTON 4.5

MANSFIELD 4.0

VERNON 3.8

STAFFORDVILLE 3.0

ANDOVER 3.0

SOMERS 2.6

WINDHAM COUNTY

WOODSTOCK 3.0

POMFRET 3.0

WILLIMANTIC 3.0

KILLINGLY 1.5

MASSACHUSETTS

FRANKLIN COUNTY

DEERFIELD 3.0

HEATH 2.5

HAMPDEN COUNTY

WALES 4.5

WESTFIELD 4.0

WILBRAHAM 4.0

SPRINGFIELD 3.5

LONGMEADOW 3.5

WARE 3.0

HAMPDEN 2.8

SHELBURNE 2.5

PALMER 2.0

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY

BELCHERTOWN 3.0

GRANBY 2.6

AMHERST 2.5

WARE 2.0

SOUTH HADLEY 2.0

WILLIAMSBURG 1.7

NORTHAMPTON 1.2

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

TOWNSEND 2.5

GROTON 1.8

HUDSON 1.0

CARLISLE 1.0

FRAMINGHAM 1.0

PLYMOUTH COUNTY

KINGSTON 1.0

WORCESTER COUNTY

FITCHBURG 3.2

WARREN 3.0

STURBRIDGE 3.0

LEOMINSTER 2.0

STERLING 1.8

WESTMINSTER 1.8

NORTHBOROUGH 1.3

MILLBURY 1.0

RHODE ISLAND

KENT COUNTY

WARWICK 1.0

PROVIDENCE COUNTY

SCITUATE 1.0