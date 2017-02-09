BostonWeather: Tweeting Up a Storm

The Boston Yeti was among those tweeting up a storm during the actual snowstorm on Thursday.

There's nothing like a snowstorm to bring Bostonians together.

After what's been a relatively tame winter, the city was pummeled by the first major snowstorm of the year.

Bostonians took to Twitter to marvel, complain and rant about the weather -- and not without a sense of humor.

Some proudly tweeted that they would nap the day away; others bravely ventured out for a big snowball fight on Boston Common. Animals had their fun, too, and the Boston Yeti even made an appearance.