'ParoleJ Simpson': Bostonians React to OJ Simpson's Freedom

Following the Nevada parole board's decision to grant OJ Simpson parole for his kidnapping and robbery conviction, Bostonians took to social media to react to the news.

Many people were disappointed with the verdict, including Charlotte Errity who tweeted, "I'm so so so mad. #OJparolehearing."

"OJ Simpston is granted parole, he is a good actor & the board believed him smh! #ojsimpsonparole," tweeted DJ Capo.

However, there were some who believed he served his time for the crimes and deserved to be paroled after serving nearly nine years in prison.

Michelle Milton tweeted, "#Wow. The juice is loose! #OJSimpsonParole #OJSimpson #OJparolehearing #YAY."

"ParoleJ Simpson!!!! #OJSimpsonParole," Danny Dailey tweeted.

Simpson's original sentence for the crimes was for 33 years.

He could be released from prison as early as Oct. 1.