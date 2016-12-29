Boston's Weekend Street Closures and Parking Bans

The City of Boston has posted its traffic and parking ban for New Year's Eve and the First Night celebration.

Street closures and parking bans will be in effect at various times and locations over the weekend and may be revised by the Boston Police Department at any time as necessary.

TEMPORARY STREET CLOSURES WILL BE AS FOLLOWS:

Boylston Street, from Exeter Street to Tremont Street, 4 PM to 8 PM on 12/31/16

Charles Street, from Park Plaza to Beacon Street, 5 PM to 8 PM on 12/31/16

Dartmouth Street, from St. James Avenue to Boylston Street, 10AM on 12/31/16 to 1 AM on 1/1/17

TEMPORARY PARKING RESTRICTIONS WILL BE AS FOLLOWS:

“Tow Zone No Stopping Boston Police Special Event Saturday to Sunday”

Boylston Street, Copley Square side, Dartmouth Street to Clarendon Street

Blagden Street, both sides, Dartmouth Street to Exeter Street, not including BPL parking zone

Trinity Place, Copley Fairmont side, from Saint James Avenue to Stuart Street, and, both sides, from Stuart Street to the Clarendon Street Parking garage, opposite #40

“Tow Zone No Stopping Saturday"

Arlington Street, both sides, from Beacon Street to Boylston Street

Beacon Street, both sides, from Charles Street to Arlington Street

Berkeley Street, both sides, from Boylston Street to Newbury Street

Boylston Street, both sides, from Exeter Street to Arlington Street (not including BPL parking zone), and, Public Garden side, from Arlington Street to Charles Street

Clarendon Street, both sides, from Newbury Street to Boylston Street, and, Trinity Church side, from Boylston Street to Saint James Avenue

Dartmouth Street, both sides, from St. James Street to Newbury Street

Saint James Avenue, both sides, from Clarendon Street to Dartmouth Street