Boulder Falls at Work Site, Killing Construction Worker | NECN
Boulder Falls at Work Site, Killing Construction Worker

By Mike Pescaro

    Sky Ranger on the scene of a boulder falling on a man at a construction site in Woburn, Massachusetts.

    (Published 18 minutes ago)

    A boulder fell at a Massachusetts work site Tuesday morning, killing a construction worker.

    Crews responded to Woburn Public Library, which is currently being renovated, after the boulder fell on top of the worker.

    Shortly before noon, Woburn Fire said it was being considered a rescue operation, but they confirmed just before 12:30 p.m. that the worker had died.

    No further details were immediately available.

    Published 37 minutes ago | Updated 13 minutes ago
