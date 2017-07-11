Boulder Falls at Work Site, Killing Construction Worker

Sky Ranger on the scene of a boulder falling on a man at a construction site in Woburn, Massachusetts.

A boulder fell at a Massachusetts work site Tuesday morning, killing a construction worker.

Crews responded to Woburn Public Library, which is currently being renovated, after the boulder fell on top of the worker.

Shortly before noon, Woburn Fire said it was being considered a rescue operation, but they confirmed just before 12:30 p.m. that the worker had died.

No further details were immediately available.