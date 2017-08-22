Police: Man Tried to Kill Victim by Running Them Over - NECN
WEATHER ALERT: 
Tornado Watch for Parts of VT
logo_necn_2x
New Hampshire

New Hampshire

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Police: Man Tried to Kill Victim by Running Them Over

By Kaitlin Flanigan

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Police: Man Tried to Kill Victim by Running Them Over
    Bow Police Department
    Jason Alleyne, 28, of Laconia, New Hampshire

    Authorities said a New Hampshire man is facing an attempted murder charge after running over a person.

    Bow police say they responded to its Irving Station on Route 3A Monday for a report of a person who was run over by a vehicle. When they got there, they found that witnesses had lifted the vehicle and removed the victim, who was laying on the ground, and that the driver had fled the scene.

    Concord Fire's ambulance took the victim to a local hospital for serious injuries, and witnesses provided a description of the suspect. Police would not provide further details about the victim, describing the incident as domestic in nature.

    The suspect, identified later as 28-year-old Laconia resident Jason Alleyne, was seen running across I-93 toward Concord, and was eventually arrested by both Bow and Concord police.

    Alleyne was booked on multiple charges, including attempted murder, vehicular assault, first-degree assault and stalking.

    He's due to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon in Merrimack County Superior Court. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Published 33 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices