Authorities said a New Hampshire man is facing an attempted murder charge after running over a person.

Bow police say they responded to its Irving Station on Route 3A Monday for a report of a person who was run over by a vehicle. When they got there, they found that witnesses had lifted the vehicle and removed the victim, who was laying on the ground, and that the driver had fled the scene.

Concord Fire's ambulance took the victim to a local hospital for serious injuries, and witnesses provided a description of the suspect. Police would not provide further details about the victim, describing the incident as domestic in nature.

The suspect, identified later as 28-year-old Laconia resident Jason Alleyne, was seen running across I-93 toward Concord, and was eventually arrested by both Bow and Concord police.

Alleyne was booked on multiple charges, including attempted murder, vehicular assault, first-degree assault and stalking.

He's due to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon in Merrimack County Superior Court. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

The investigation is ongoing.