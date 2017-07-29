A 7-year-old boy was killed on Friday after being trapped underneath a tractor that his father had been driving, according to Vermont State Police.

First responders arrived to a farm field on Route 36 in Fairfield where the accident occurred at about 1 p.m.

Investigators told NBC5 that Grady Howrigan's father, Luke Howrigan, 38, was driving the tractor with Grady as a passenger. Howrigan was transporting a manure tanker that was attached to the tractor when both overturned due to the steep terrain.

Police said Luke Howrigan was able to get free but could not free the child.

The seven-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene. His father was treated for non-life threatening injuries at Northwestern Medical Center.