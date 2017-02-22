Kyle Caldwell, an 18-year-old member of the Boy Scouts of America, was among three teens arrested for allegedly dealing drugs in Attleboro, Massachusetts.

A drug bust Friday in Attleboro, Massachusetts, netted more than 50 grams of cocaine, dozens of Xanax pills, marijuana and hundreds of dollars in cash. But it's who is accused of trafficking the drugs that has raised some eyebrows.

Eighteen-year-old Georgia Stinchfield and her 16-year-old sister were arrested, along with 18-year-old Kyle Caldwell of Attleboro.

Caldwell is quite literally a card-carrying member of the Boy Scouts of America. Police found that card in his wallet when they arrested him.

"I find it very surprising that he would be involved in drug dealing," said Attleboro Police Captain James MacDonald.

But according to court paperwork, this isn't Caldwell's first brush with the law.

Attleboro police responded to his home on Wright Circle a dozen times since July 2016 for reports of drug dealing and other disturbances, including for allegedly assaulting his own mother just two weeks ago.

Police want to warn other teens it's not worth it to get into a life of crime.

"It's a very dangerous profession to be in. Drug dealing is very unsafe," MacDonald said. "Anything could happen and the risk and reward just doesn’t add up."

Caldwell had been released on personal recognizance for the assault charge, but he's now being held on $1,000 cash bail on the drug trafficking charges, which could mean up to 20 years in prison if convicted.