Connecticut state police have captured a man wanted in Florida.

The boyfriend of a woman found dead on Sunday in Leominster has been charged with her murder.

Jose Cortes, 58, will be arraigned Monday in Leominster District Court.

Police are not releasing the name of the victim at this time.

The female victim was found dead at Cortes apartment, who identified himself to police as the victim's boyfriend.

Check back for updates as this story develops.