Woman Found Shot to Death; Boyfriend Sought

Police are looking for a Brockton, Massachusetts, man in connection with the fatal shooting a woman at her apartment on Monday. (Published Monday, Jan. 9, 2017)

A woman has been found shot to death inside a Brockton, Massachusetts, apartment and police are searching for her boyfriend.

The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office says 30-year-old Eugenia Gomes Monteiro was found Monday evening suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they're searching for Monteiro's boyfriend, 38-year-old Matias Andrade. They say they found his white Honda Civic, but have not yet found him.

No other information was immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.