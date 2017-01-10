Woman Found Shot to Death; Boyfriend Sought | NECN
NBC_OTS_NECN
Woman Found Shot to Death; Boyfriend Sought

Police say they're searching for Monteiro's boyfriend, 38-year-old Matias Andrade

    Police are looking for a Brockton, Massachusetts, man in connection with the fatal shooting a woman at her apartment on Monday.

    A woman has been found shot to death inside a Brockton, Massachusetts, apartment and police are searching for her boyfriend. 

    The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office says 30-year-old Eugenia Gomes Monteiro was found Monday evening suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. 

    Police say they're searching for Monteiro's boyfriend, 38-year-old Matias Andrade. They say they found his white Honda Civic, but have not yet found him. 

    No other information was immediately available. 

    The investigation is ongoing. 

