A Vermont man, whose girlfriend was found dead down an embankment last week in Middlesex, has been taken into custody in Illinois.

Vermont State Police had issued an arrest warrant for 61-year-old Randal Gebo on charges of aggravated vehicle operation without owner consent and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Gebo was arrested without incident Wednesday in Downers Grove, Illinois, by the Illinois State Police following a traffic stop. He was driving the 2009 Mini Cooper that belonged to homicide victim, Cindy Cook.

Illinois State Police seized the vehicle as evidence following Gebo’s arrest.

Cook's body was found July 12 in a secluded area in Middlesex after a resident called about the discovery.

Gebo is scheduled to appear in federal court in Illinois Thursday for an initial appearance. No other details are available.