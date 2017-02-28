Brady Shares Extreme High School Haircut

Tom Brady is sharing a bit of his personal life with fans again – this time with a photograph of his extreme high school haircut.

Brady on Tuesday shared on a Facebook a photo of his younger self with close-cropped sides and a wild shock of hair on top. The photo is credited to Junipero Serra High School, the San Mateo, Calif. school Brady attended.

“Time to bring it back??” Brady ask in the post.

The Patriots quarterback is not averse to having a bit of fun at his own expense. Last week, he shared a video of himself falling face-first in the snow while skiing.