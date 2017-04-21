Brady to Isaiah Thomas: ‘It’s How You Come Back' | NECN
Brady to Isaiah Thomas: ‘It’s How You Come Back'

The Patriots star encouraged the grieving Thomas in an Instagram post

By Young-Jin Kim

    HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

    Tom Brady wants grieving Boston Celtics star Isaiah Thomas to keep hope alive.

    The New England Patriots quarterback Friday posted a photo of Thomas on Instagram and wrote, “It’s how you come back…Good luck tonight. We all have your back!”

    It's how you come back... Good luck tonight. We all have your back! #YourTurn

    The encouragement came as Thomas deals with the death of his 22-year-old sister, Chyna. The Celtics also face a 0-2 deficit in their first round playoff series against the Chicago Bulls.

    Chyna Thomas died in single vehicle accident Saturday, a day before the Celtics opened their playoff run.

    Brady knows a thing or two about comebacks, having engineered an epic come-from-behind victory in Super Bowl LI.

    The two athletes got acquainted when the Celtics arranged a trip to the Hamptons to woo free agent Kevin Durant. Durant ultimately signed with the Golden State Warriors.

