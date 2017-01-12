Breaking with a long-time tradition, it appears Legal Sea Foods chowder will not be served at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration next week.

Legal's chowder has been a staple of the inaugural festivities for more than 30 years. But CEO Roger Berkowitz told The Boston Globe that no one asked him to donate any chowder this year.

Organizers of the inaugural luncheon and the inaugural balls told the Globe there are no plans to serve Legal's chowder. And a spokesman for Trump's inaugural committee said he was unaware of the tradition.

Berkowitz ran a series of colorful, at times controversial ads for Legal Sea Foods during the presidential campaign that poked fun at both Trump and Hillary Clinton. One made fun of the size of Trump's hands, while another referred to Clinton as a "cold fish."