PD: Woman Shot in Head on Saturday Has Died
PD: Woman Shot in Head on Saturday Has Died

    Police are investigating the homicide of a 25-year-old woman in Bridgeport on Saturday night.

    The shooting happened in the are of 1001 East Main Street just after 9 p.m. and Elianna Cruz was shot in the head, according to police.

    Police said a private vehicle transported her from the scene, near Compare Foods, and she was admitted to Bridgeport Hospital and died at 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday, police said.

    The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy today.

    Detectives are investigating and anyone with information should call the Bridgeport Police Department Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS (8477).

