1 Hospitalized After Bridgeport Police Officer-Involved Shooting

A Bridgeport officer was involved in a shooting on Wednesday night, the department said.

State police were investigating the incident that happened in the area of Woodmount Avenue at 7:10 p.m.

Bridgeport police were conducting an operation in the area in response to recent street robberies, the department said.

During the operation, two armed men "encountered" the officers and one cop discharged his weapon in "response to the actions" of one of the men, Bridgeport Police said.

The suspect was transported to St. Vincent's Medical Center for treatment and then Yale-New Haven Hospital for more advanced treatment. He is expected to survive.

The second juvenile suspect was taken into custody and will be turned over to the juvenile detention center in Bridgeport, police said.

Both were charged with criminal attempt at robbery and weapon offenses.

Police are working to identify the man who was shot.

The officer who discharged his weapon has been with the Bridgeport Police Department for five years.

There is no threat to the public.

No Bridgeport Police officers were shot during the incident.