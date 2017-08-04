A Bridgeport high school teacher has been accused of having a sexual relationship with a student and has been arrested.

A former Bridgeport high school teacher who was accused of having a sexual relationship with two students has turned herself in for new sexual assault charges.

Laura Ramos, of Milford, turned herself into police on Tuesday morning and was charged with second-degree sexual assault.

According to police records, Ramos had reached out to a student for marijuana and this witness told a teacher about his text conversations with the special education teacher.

The witness said that Ramos admitted to them about having a sexual relationship with another student and they would communicate over Snap Chat. Ramos would complain to the witness that the male student wouldn't answer her text messages or have sex with her, according to police documents.

Ramos would bring food to the student and "make eyes at each other like flirting," according to the witness.

In June, Bridgeport police arrested the 31-year-old, a special education teacher at Central High School who is accused of an inappropriate sexual relationship with an 18-year-old boy who attended the high school.

Police learned this week a second special education student was also involved in a relationship with Ramos.

The second victim told police he was a student of Ramos' who would talk to her through text messages, Snap Chat and they two would work out at the gym together, according to documents.

In April, the second victim said he was out at a restaurant with Ramos drinking before they went to his car and had oral sex.

He also said he would sit next to Ramos at her desk during class and "rub her leg" or "feel her up", the documents said. He also said Ramos would mark him present when he would skip class.

The pair engaged in sexual acts after the first engagement in April.

The victim said he went through Ramos' phone to see who else she was speaking to and believes she had sexual relationships with more students but could not name them, police documents said.

Ramos told the victim that she loved him and that they would have a special relationship after he graduated, but he couldn't tell anyone about their relationship or she would be fired.

Ramos resigned from Central High School in June.

On July 26, Ramos pleaded not guilty to the charges linked to the 18-year-old student.