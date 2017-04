Dijon Waiters has been missing for two weeks.

Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 16-year-old Bridgeport boy who has been missing for two weeks.

Dijon Waiters has been missing since Monday, March 27, according to the Silver Alert.

He is 6-feet-tall and has black hair and brown eyes. He weighs around 140 pounds.

Anyone with information on where he is should call Bridgeport police at 203-576-7671.