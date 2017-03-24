Conn. Woman Suspected in Uncle’s Murder: Police

A Bridgeport woman is accused of killing her disabled uncle and has been charged with murder.

Thirty-five-year-old Tynisha Hall was arrested Thursday and charged with the murder of her uncle, Robert Jones. Police said Hall was also her uncle’s caretaker.

Police said they were called to Bridgeport Hospital’s emergency room on Feb. 8 to investigate a suspicious death.

Jones had been found dead at his niece’s Dover Street home and medics transported him to the hospital, according to a news release from police.

When detectives investigated at the home on Feb. 11, they found several indications and physical evidence that a crime had likely occurred there, police said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner later determined that Jones died of blunt force trauma to the head, police said.

On Thursday, police secured a warrant for the arrest of Hall, who has been charged with murder and tampering with evidence.

As police were taking Hall into custody at her home, she resisted arrest and has also been charged with interfering with police.

Bond was set at $750,000.

It's not clear if Hall has an attorney.