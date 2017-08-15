Bringing Back the Sunshine

Tuesday: Clouds linger with a few spotty PM showers. Temperatures into the upper 70s. Tuesday night: Slow, gradual clearing of the skies. Drying out with lows into the 60s. Wednesday: Back to summery weather. Mostly sunny with highs into the 80s.

We started off our Tuesday under gray skies and a few showers, which prompted some fog. These clouds only allowed our high temperatures to reach into the 70s and only a few locations reached 80!

This evening, a few thunderstorms that developed into the afternoon and early evening into northern New England could spawn a few stronger storms from now through sunset, with the biggest impacts being damaging wind and large hail, but these will be few and far between and likely into far northern Vermont, New Hampshire, and interior Maine.

New England is sandwiched between a cold front to the north, which will continue to slide from northwest to southeast over the course of the evening. This will skirt off the coastline by Wednesday morning, which will give us a beautiful start to our day under plenty of sunshine and less humid.

It will be a beautiful beach day with highs stretching into the low to mid 80s, however, rip current risk will be high Wednesday and Thursday along with rough surf. Hurricane Gert is the reason why we’ll see such rough surf as it passes well out to sea between New England and Bermuda as a Cat 1 hurricane. Five to seven foot swells are possible along south-facing beaches along the Rhode Island coast, southeast Massachusetts coastline and the Cape and the Islands. We are still keeping our eyes on the tropics as a few more disturbances are situated off the coast of Africa, so stay tuned.

As far as the weather inland, we’re tracking a few drier days as high pressure slips in for tomorrow and Thursday. In the meantime, our next system will be developing in the Midwest, sliding into the Great Lakes Region by Thursday evening with a warm front that will slide into western New England by the Friday morning commute, meaning some showers developing. These showers will continue to slide from west to east into Friday afternoon and evening. Showers and storms are still possible into Saturday, but does not look like a total washout. Sunday brings the return to drier conditions.

In the extended forecast, for the solar eclipse next Monday, even though we are not in the path of totality, the weather will cooperate for us to see the partial eclipse, under mostly sunny skies, so be sure to have the proper glasses for viewing. Highs look to stretch into the mid to upper 80s Monday and Tuesday with a few places possibly reaching 90.