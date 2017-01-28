Brisk Mix of Sun and Clouds

Mix of sun and clouds and breezy with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. (Published 46 minutes ago)

After the mountain snows shut down, it should be a dry weekend. Temperatures will climb into the upper 30s in north New England and low 40s and central and southern New England.

Colder air arrives early in the week with temperatures a lot closer to average in the low 30s. Seasonable weather will continue into Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds.

There's a chance of some light snow on Wednesday with high temperatures in the mid-30s. The end of the following week looks a lot colder with high temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s and that's the way we stay through the weekend.