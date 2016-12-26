Police Arrest 2 in Connection With October Stabbing

Bristol police have arrested two men in connection with a stabbing in October.

Police said on Oct. 30 they found the victim, Elvin Berrios, 30, lying injured on the side of the road on King Street.

Christopher Capolupo, 22, of Bristol, was arrested and charged with various offenses including criminal attempt to commit murder, conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree assault. He was held on a $750,000 bond.

Edwin Velez, 22, of Bristol, was arrested and charged with Conspiracy to Commit Assault first-degree, third-degree assault, and conspiracy to commit assault third-degree.

Additional arrests are expected, police said.