Bristol Woman Dead, Person of Interest Found Dead in Hartford Motel

Police are investigating the death of a Bristol woman found in her home Monday as a homicide and a neighbor, who police called a person of interest in the case, was found dead in Hartford of an apparent suicide, according to police.

Bristol police officers responded to 66 Timber Lane around 7 p.m. Monday and found the homeowner, 59-year-old Gale McIntyre, dead of blunt-force trauma.

Preliminary investigation indicated that McIntyre’s death was suspicious, police said.

As police searched the neighborhood, they uncovered evidence the home of her neighbor, Robert Newman, 44.

The scene at 100 Weston Street in Hartford where a Bristol homicide suspect was found dead in a room of an apparent suicide

Photo credit: NBC Connecticut

Hours later, around 11 p.m., Hartford police responded to a motel at 100 Weston St. in their city to help Bristol detectives find Newman, who was considered suicidal and he was found unresponsive in room 133. Medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene, according to police.

Hartford police said there were no signs of foul play and Newman's death is believed to be a suicide.

Bristol police and Connecticut state police both responded to the scene to continue the investigation.

"We just know that they were neighbors and right now, there's no clear motive as to what took place or why this took place," Lt. Richard Guerra, of Bristol Police, said. "Detectives and officers are still investigating. They're still out there, processing the scene."

Anyone with information is asked to call Bristol Police at 860-314-4566.