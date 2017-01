A police officer in Brockton, Massachusetts, was able to save a driver who had overdosed following a head-on collision.

According to police, Officer Nicole Anderson was on her lunch break after a CPR training when she came across the accident.

She tossed a rock through the car window and was able to pull the woman out of the car.

She performed CPR and administer Narcan to the woman.

Video Investigators Searching Home in Connection to Cold Case

No other information was immediately available.