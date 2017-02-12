Brookfield Woman Dies After Ski Accident at Mohawk Mountain

A Brookfield woman has died after police say she collided with another skier on Mohawk Mountain in Cornwall Saturday night.

State police said they responded to the scene at 46 Great Hollow Road for the report of two skiers that had collided with each other.

When they arrived, troopers said one of the skiers, later identified as Lisa Kelly, had already been transported by helicopter to the hospital.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

State police said the incident is under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact state police at 860-626-1820.