DA: Woman Lived With Partially Decomposed Body | NECN
NBC_OTS_NECN
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

DA: Woman Lived With Partially Decomposed Body

By Michael Rosenfield

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images
    FILE: Police car lights.

    A woman lived with a partially decomposed body for at least a year in an upscale Brookline, Massachusetts, home, the district attorney's office said.

    The Norfolk DA's office said that they were alerted to the disturbing discovery by a visitor to a home on Clinton Road on Dec. 14.

    State and local police visited the residence, where they found the partially decomposed body of a woman. It's unclear when the woman died.

    Police say there were no clear signs of foul play, but an autopsy was ordered. The results of the autopsy are still pending.

    More to come.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 52 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices