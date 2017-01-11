DA: Woman Lived With Partially Decomposed Body

A woman lived with a partially decomposed body for at least a year in an upscale Brookline, Massachusetts, home, the district attorney's office said.

The Norfolk DA's office said that they were alerted to the disturbing discovery by a visitor to a home on Clinton Road on Dec. 14.

State and local police visited the residence, where they found the partially decomposed body of a woman. It's unclear when the woman died.

Police say there were no clear signs of foul play, but an autopsy was ordered. The results of the autopsy are still pending.

More to come.