Viewer Video: Fire Breaks Out in Tyngsboro, Mass.

A brush fire in Tyngsboro, Massachusetts Thursday spread to a nearby apartment building and garage due to severe winds.

Police say the three-alarm fire was at Willowdale Road, where several tanks and tires caught fire. The fire has since been contained.

About 50-75 people were evacuated from the apartment building.

No injuries were reported.

It's still unclear what caused the fire.