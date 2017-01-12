Building Full of Sex Offenders Concerns Neighbors | NECN
NBC_OTS_NECN
Building Full of Sex Offenders Concerns Neighbors

By Jonathan Choe

    An apartment building in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood is home to seven registered sex offenders.

    People living in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood are concerned after learning one apartment complex is home to seven sex offenders.

    Members of the Dorchester Unified Neighborhood Association reported the building on Milton Avenue to authorities, claiming it is housing too many occupants.

    "The community is outraged," said Dawn Barrett, who lives with her kids near the building. "We don't want this."

    Boston Inspectional Services says the department has cited the building's owner and hopes that he complies.

    City records show the building is zoned for only three families, not the 12 people currently living there. Seven of the residents are registered sex offenders, some convicted of raping children. Most of them are Level 3, considered most likely to re-offend.

