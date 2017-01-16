A Massachusetts driver is lucky to be alive after a bullet went through her car window in Lynn.

“The sound was like a wet thud,” Lorraine DePietro told NBC Boston. “I was looking around to see if there was like a water balloon stain or a tomato smashed against the window.”

DePietro, 51, was driving on Goodridge Street when she heard the noise and then turned her head and looked at the driver’s side window.

“I saw the bullet hole, I was like ‘Oh my God, I’ve been shot, I’ve been shot.’”

She quickly pulled over and called police.

“They were checking me for bullet entry, for blood,” said DePietro. “And nothing, they were amazed.”

The bullet hit the window and her seat, but somehow missed her.

“I’d say millimeters,” said DePietro. “All that was protecting me from the bullet was the leather seat cover and my thin fleece jacket. That’s it.”

She was left with just a red mark on her back.

“I got a burn mark and a bruise from the pressure of the bullet going by,” said DePietro.

DePietro grew up in Lynn, and was visiting from Georgia for the weekend.

She knows how fortunate she was to narrowly miss being hit.

“Very lucky,” said DePietro. “I feel loved by God, very protected by my daughter who’s an angel up in Heaven. Wow this is the first interview that I’m actually starting to well up, it’s taken a while for it to hit me.”

The driver in front of DePietro was shot but survived.

Lynn Police said there were at least five different shootings over the weekend. One of them turned fatal.

No arrests have been made in any of the shootings.