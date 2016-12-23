Heartless Burglar Steals From Toys for Tots Bin, Post Office

Vermont police are on the hunt for a Christmas Grinch who broke into a general store and stole toys meant for kids in need along with packages for residents.

The burglar broke into Teago General Store in Pomfret, Vermont and stole approximately 25-30 unwrapped toys from a Toys for Tots bin.

The burglar also broke into the attached United States Post Office and stole approximately 20-25 packages waiting to be delivered to community members.

Vermont State Police and the United States Postal Service are investigating the thefts. If anyone has any information regarding these burglaries, they are asked to contact the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933.

In the meantime, troopers of the Royalton Barracks are working together to try and replenish the bin of toys. Currently, no more toys are being collected at community centers.

If anyone would like to donate, toys can be dropped off at 27 Farmvu Drive in White River Junction, Windsor County. They can be reached at 802-296-8800.