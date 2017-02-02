Burned Body Found in Vehicle in Lawrence, Massachusetts | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Burned Body Found in Vehicle in Lawrence, Massachusetts

The body was reportedly found in a van

By Marc Fortier

    Yellow crime scene tape can be seen where a burned body was found on Thursday morning in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

    Investigators with the Essex County District Attorney's Office responded to a report of a burned body in Lawrence, Massachusetts on Thursday.

    The body was found on Winter Street on Thursday morning. The district attorney's office said a vehicle was on fire at 30 Winter St. with a male inside who is now deceased.

    The male has not been identified.

    Yellow crime scene tape can still be seen at the location, but there is no active crime scene at this time. The fire remains under investigation by the state fire marshal's office and Lawrence Fire.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 49 minutes ago

