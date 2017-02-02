Yellow crime scene tape can be seen where a burned body was found on Thursday morning in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

Investigators with the Essex County District Attorney's Office responded to a report of a burned body in Lawrence, Massachusetts on Thursday.

The body was found on Winter Street on Thursday morning. The district attorney's office said a vehicle was on fire at 30 Winter St. with a male inside who is now deceased.

The male has not been identified.

Yellow crime scene tape can still be seen at the location, but there is no active crime scene at this time. The fire remains under investigation by the state fire marshal's office and Lawrence Fire.