Authorities say 19 students were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries after a school bus crash in Bedford, Massachusetts, Wednesday morning.

The school bus was carrying about 40 students around 9 a.m. when it was involved in a crash with a van with a trailer on Route 3 southbound, just before exit 26, according to state police.

The two right lanes and the breakdown lane are currently closed.

State police say the bus was one of two from the Bartlet School in Lowell heading to Boston for a field trip.

The 27 students who were not injured are being taken off the highway,a state police spokesperson added.

Fire officials said the extent of the injuries is not known, but state police said they are not believed to be serious.

Numerous fire departments and EMS units are assisting at the scene.