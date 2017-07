Commuters wait for buses at the Wollaston Station.

Delays are expected on the MBTA Red Line Monday morning as shuttle buses are replacing service along some stops.



Buses are replacing service from Braintree to North Quincy. Buses are also replacing service from Braintree to JFK/UMass.

It is not clear how long this will happen or how extensive delays are.

