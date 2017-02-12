CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspect Robs Newbury Street Art Gallery

Surveillance video captured the moments when a suspect stole five pieces of art from a gallery on Newbury Street in Boston.

Surveillance video obtained this week captured the moment when a suspect stole five pieces of artwork from a gallery on Newbury Street in Boston in the hours after the New England Patriots' Super Bowl win.

Video Man Accused of Stealing 5 Artworks From Gallery

Among the stolen items were Picasso and Rembrandt etchings, some of the gallery's most prized pieces. In total, the pieces were worth about $50,000.

"There was a brick through the front door that was completely shattered, then there was a pane of glass shattered in the door itself, and that is how he was able to access - he put his arm through the broken glass to open the door," said Camille Super, one of the fine arts consultants at the gallery.

The art thief took advantage of an empty Newbury Street as Boston was celebrating the Patriots' Super Bowl victory on Feb. 5.

But the smash and grab was foiled by three Boston University students.

"We were walking down to the Common after the Super Bowl and we were walking back on Newbury when we heard the glass break and saw some guy walking out with a bunch of paintings," said Jesse Do, one of the students.

"We saw the guy come out with some paintings, looked at each other, and said, 'This isn't normal,'" added Chris Savino.

"We yell out, 'What's going on - did you take those?' He looks behind, sees us running after him, and he drops the paintings in attempt to flee. We didn't really have a thought process, we just grabbed him," said Mackenzie Thompson, another one of the BU students.

The three flagged down a police officer, who arrested Jordan Russell Leishman, 29, of Chelsea, Massachusetts.

Leishman was arraigned on Monday on multiple charges and ordered held without bail.