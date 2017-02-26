CT DOT Truck Struck by SUV on I-95 in Bridgeport

Recent car accidents on the sides of roads have led to a push for more safety policies.

Move over and slow down for emergency and construction vehicles.

Connecticut state police are again spreading that message after a state Department of Transportation vehicle was struck by another vehicle while working in an active construction zone on Interstate 95 Sunday.

A CT DOT truck was hit by an SUV while working an active construction zone on I-95 Sunday.

Photo credit: Connecticut State Police

According to police, around 10:48 a.m. a DOT dump truck with a crash trailer working in a marked construction zone near exit 29 on I-95 south in Bridgeport was struck by a Toyota 4runner. The 4runner was traveling in the right lane of traffic and drifted into the right shoulder when the accident occurred.

Police said the force of the crash caused heavy damage to both vehicles but only minor injuries were reported.

The driver of the 4runner was charged with failure to obey the Connecticut "move over" law, distracted driving, and following too closely. The driver was not identified.

Connecticut lawmakers are considering a proposal that would expand the move over law to include any vehicle pulled over on the side of the highway, not just emergency vehicles.