Cambridge Firefighter Charged With Assaulting Woman | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Cambridge Firefighter Charged With Assaulting Woman

By Marc Fortier

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images/Image Source - File

    A Cambridge, Massachusetts, firefighter is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a woman Tuesday night.

    Joseph Andrade, 29, of Cambridge, was arraigned Wednesday in Cambridge District Court on two counts of assault and battery on a household or family member and one count of witness intimidation, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.

    Bail was set at $1,500 cash and Andrade was ordered to stay away from and have no contact with the victim. His bail was then revoked due to another open case. He is scheduled to be back in court on April 19.

    The charges stem from an incident that occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, when MIT police responded to a call from a university emergency phone on Main Street in Cambridge.

    Upon arrival, police were informed that the victim and Andrade had engaged in a verbal dispute in Andrade's car. He allegedly began driving erratically, and the victim attempted to exit the vehicle when it was stopped at a red light. Andrade, however, held the door shut, trapping the victim.

    When the victim said she was going to call police, Andrade allegedly pulled into a parking lot and physically assaulted the woman. She then exited the car and contacted police.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices