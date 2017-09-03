Police in Cambridge, Massachusetts, are investigating two assaults that took place in the Harvard Square area on Saturday night.

In one incident, a Cambridge man told police he was walking at about 10:30 p.m., near the intersection of Eliot and Bennett streets, when a man came up behind him and struck him in the back of the head.

The victim was transported to an area hospital to be treated for a non-life threatening cut, believed to be a possible stab wound.

About 15 minutes later, police said an Arlington man told police he was leaving work and began walking towards JFK Park to smoke a cigarette, when a man reportedly stabbed him in the back and punched him in the face.

The victim returned to work but refused medical treatment. He also sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police said in both incidents, the suspects were with other individuals when the altercations occurred.

The suspect involved in both incidents was described as 6 feet tall with a medium build. In the first incident, the suspect was also described as having an Afro hairstyle.

It is unclear what type of weapon was used in either incident.

Anyone with information on either of the incidents is urged to contact Cambridge Police at 617-349-3300.