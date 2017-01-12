Cambridge Restaurant Wants to Make Bao Popular

Tom’s Bao Bao is hoping to educate Americans about Bao with their first two restaurants in the United States located in Cambridge, Massachusetts and Providence, Rhode Island. (Published 33 minutes ago)

Do you know what Bao is? Bao is China’s most popular food, like the burger is in America.

Tom’s Bao Bao is hoping to educate Americans about Bao with their first two restaurants in the United States located in Cambridge, Massachusetts and Providence, Rhode Island. They already have 200 restaurants in China.

Jerry Tracy, Tom’s Bao Bao VP, told us “A lot of people confuse it with a dumpling, but Bao is different. It’s bread opposed to dumpling which is more of a pasta wrapper.”

The company takes Bao so seriously, they send their employees to China for three months to learn how to make Bao.

Bao comes in a variety of flavors, and is low in calories. It’s only about 200-250 calories per Bao.

