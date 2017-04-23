Camper Rolls Over, Blocks New Hampshire Highway For Hours | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Camper Rolls Over, Blocks New Hampshire Highway For Hours

By Melissa Buja

    New Hampshire State Police

    New Hampshire State Police are trying to determine the cause of a camper crash that rolled over on Interstate 89 in Grantham on Saturday night.

    Police said a trooper was driving north on the highway at 8:52 p.m. when he saw a pickup truck towing the 33-foot camper somehow lose control near exit 13 and roll over.

    The driver of the pickup truck, Michael Tibbetts, 67, of Garland, Maine, did not suffer any injuries in the crash.

    The highway was shut down for several hours due to the camper blocking the entire width of the highway.

    Police are trying to determine the exact cause of the crash but said they are looking at driver fatigue and equipment issues as possible factors.

    Published 28 minutes ago

