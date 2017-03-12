Cancer Patient Finally Reunites With 'Route 2 Angel'

A Leominster, Massachusetts, woman battling stage four cancer is trying to find the good Samaritan she credits with saving her life not in a hospital, but on the side of the highway last year.

The Massachusetts woman whose life was saved thanks to the help of a good Samaritan was finally able to meet her “angel.”

Kate LaBelle from Leominster was driving on Route 2 westbound on May 27, 2016, when she started losing consciousness. She was on her way to a doctor’s appointment to get a CT scan when she realized she needed to pull over. She was taking the Devens exit when her head went down and her car hit the guard rail.

The next thing LaBelle remembers is waking up to a good Samaritan who comforted her until an ambulance arrived. The good Samaritan was a nurse who did not identify herself.

At the hospital, LaBelle was diagnosed with stage 4 angiosarcoma, a rare cancer of the blood vessels. Doctors had just minutes to perform the emergency procedure that saved her life.

There was no police report or witness statement taken at the scene. With no clues, LaBelle decided to post on Facebook to try and find her “Route 2 Angel.”

As a result of the NBC Boston story earlier this month, the nurse contacted Labelle and the two were finally able to meet in person on Sunday.

The nurse told NBC Boston that she preferred not to be named, but did give permission to share her photo with Labelle.

LaBelle’s family has set up a Go Fund Me page to help pay for her treatments. So far it has raised $29,000 of its $100,000 goal.