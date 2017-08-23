Cape Cod Beach Closed After Shark Bites Paddleboard

A paddle board after coming into contact with a shark Wednesday off Marconi Beach in Wellfleet, Massachusetts.

A beach on the Cape Cod National Seashore is closed Wednesday after a shark bit a paddleboard, authorities confirm.

Marconi Beach in Wellfleet, Massachusetts, was closed to swimmers after an incident shortly after 10 a.m., according to the Cape Cod National Park Service.

A great white shark bit the standup paddleboard in shallow water, about three feet deep, approximately 30 yards from the shore.

The paddleboarder, a 69-year-old man, was not injured directly by the shark, but he did hurt his lower legs when he hit the board after the shark bit it.

The incident took place at least 50 feet south of the lifeguarded section of Marconi Beach.

According to the Cape Cod National Seashore, there were seals in the area.

It is not clear how long the investigation will take or how long the beach will be closed.