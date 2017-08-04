Fisherman Bitten by Sand Shark on Cape Cod

A fisherman was bitten on the foot by a sand shark on Cape Cod Thursday night.
Falmouth police say it happened on Menauhant Beach in East Falmouth around 11:30 p.m.
The fisherman, who was only identified as a 34-year-old Swansea man, was reeling in the shark to shore and was unhooking it from the line when the shark bit his right foot.
Police said the man was taken to Falmouth Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The shark was released back into the ocean.
Published 33 minutes ago | Updated 31 minutes ago