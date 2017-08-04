Fisherman Bitten by Sand Shark on Cape Cod - NECN
Fisherman Bitten by Sand Shark on Cape Cod

By Kaitlin Flanigan

    Ivy Valentino
    FILE - Sand sharks at the Del Mar Beach There were sand sharks everywhere along the beach in Del Mar on May 20 2013.

    A fisherman was bitten on the foot by a sand shark on Cape Cod Thursday night.

    Falmouth police say it happened on Menauhant Beach in East Falmouth around 11:30 p.m.

    The fisherman, who was only identified as a 34-year-old Swansea man, was reeling in the shark to shore and was unhooking it from the line when the shark bit his right foot.

    Police said the man was taken to Falmouth Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    The shark was released back into the ocean.

