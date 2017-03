A taxi passenger is dead after a car crash on Route 95 in Attleboro, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The accident occurred around 1 a.m. Saturday when a speeding 2015 Toyota Camry rear-ended the taxi before Exit 2.

The driver of the speeding car is a 41-year-old man from Roslindale. He is under arrest for allegedly driving drunk.

The name of the victim and the cab company have not been released.