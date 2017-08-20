Car Crashes Into Boylston Street Store - NECN
Car Crashes Into Boylston Street Store

The damage to the high-end designer store was the result of a two-vehicle crash

By Alexandra Prim

    A two-car crash early Sunday morning resulted in damage to the entrance of Boylston Street's Hermes store in Boston.

    A car crashed into the entrance to the Hermes store on Boylston Street in Boston around 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning, according to police.

    The damage to the high-end designer store was the result of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Boylston and Arlington Streets.

    The driver of the car that struck the Hermes entrance apparently fled the scene before police arrived but the suspect was identified and issued a summons for leaving the scene of an accident with personal injuries and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.

    The second car's driver was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

