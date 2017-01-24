Woman Dead After Car Crashes Into Restaurant

An 86-year-old Canton woman is dead after the car she was a passenger in crashed into the Crown & Hammer Pub in Collinsville on Monday, according to police.

Emergency crews responded to the restaurant just after 12:30 p.m. Monday and found a car lodged about three feet into the kitchen at 3 Depot St. with one person was trapped inside the vehicle.

Police said a 51-year-old Canton man was driving and 86-year-old Margaret Stoppani was the passenger.

Crews also found water leaking out of the building and the odor of gas, so firefighters shut off the utilities and paramedics and EMTs evaluated the driver and Stoppani.

The driver suffered minor injuries and Stoppani died from injuries she sustained, according to police. The office of the chief medical examiner will determine what she died of.

The restaurant is closed on Mondays, so no customers were inside when the crash happened the owner was able to escape without being injured, according to the Canton volunteer fire and EMS department.

The building inspector in Canton will check the building to determine whether the restaurant can reopen. A post on the Crown and Hammer Facebook page says they will be closed until they can repair the damage.

Police ask witnesses to call 860-693-0221.