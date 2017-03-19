1 Arrested After Break-In, Car Chase, Building Fire

A car crash into a Revere building caused a fire early Sunday morning. Police and firefighters responded to the accident.

A man was arrested in Revere, Massachusetts early Sunday morning after a police chase and fiery crash.

Robert Silvia, 50, of Cambridge has been charged by Saugus police with breaking and entering, failure to stop for police, and driving with a revoked license, among other violations.

At 3:02 a.m., Saugus police received a burglary alarm alert from Santoro's Sub-Villa.

In a press release, Saugus Police Chief Domenic DiMella said that police responded, noting the restaurant's glass doors had been broken.

Police attempted to stop a U-Haul vehicle allegedly being driven by Silvia, but police said he failed to cooperate and a chase began from Saugus to Lynn, back to Saugus, and then into Revere.

In Revere, the U-Haul struck a police cruiser and then crashed into Gulino's Auto Body, according to police.

At this point, police said Silvia fled the U-Haul and entered the building, where he was arrested.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident but Revere police and firefighters responded to the crash scene to combat the ensuing fire.

Silvia was transported back to Saugus, where he is being held pending his arraignment at Lynn District Court.

It's not clear if he has an attorney.