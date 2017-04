Crews are responding to Medford, Massachusetts, where a car has crashed into a building.

Car Crashes into Building in Medford

One person is dead after a car crashed into a building in Medford, Mass.

According to the Medford Fire Department a call came in around 6:20 a.m. for a car into a building at Wellington Circle Plaza.

The car was inside a Lens Crafters.

Crews are still on scene.