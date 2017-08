A pickup truck crashed into a closed Walgreens in Wilmington, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning. The driver was injured and transported to Lahey Hospital with unknown injuries. (Published 27 minutes ago)

Pickup Truck Crashes Into Building in Wilmington, Massachusetts

A driver was sent to the hospital after crashing their truck into a Walgreens in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Wednesday morning.

The vehicle crashed into a closed Walgreens located at 277 Main Street.

The vehicle drove directly into the building and smashed into a wall.

The driver was transported to Lahey Hospital with unknown injures.