Car Crashes into Utility Pole in Spencer

A driver had to be rescued from his car after crashing into a utility pole in Spencer, Massachusetts early Wednesday morning.

Police say the 26-year-old driver crashed into a pole at 24 Wire Village Road around 2:45 a.m.

The driver was not injured, but was trapped in the vehicle until National Grid could turn the power off in the area.

The road was closed and the power remained shut off in the area for a few hours.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but police believe that speed may have been a factor.